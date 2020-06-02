Lynn P. Foltz
Cincinnati - Lynn Foltz (Lynn P), 80, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday May 30,2020 in the presence of family. Lynn was born 16Aug1939 to Frank and Ann (nee Krauser). He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Foltz (nee Martinelli), daughters Dana (Scottie) Maier and Tara Foltz (Chris Morehouse) and stepchildren Brian Rockel (Lindsay), Jason Rockel (Olesya) and Jennifer Rockel, who he thought of as his own. Lynn said goodbye to four wonderful grandsons: Mitchell Foltz Fosco, Jackson Hamann, Ethan Jeffrey Fosco and Charlie Hamann. He also leaves behind his brother Paul (Kathleen) Foltz, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren that he cherished, cousins and friends too numerous to name. A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, August 16, 2020 when things settle down. Please bring memories to share to make it a truly special day. Details to follow. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.