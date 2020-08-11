Lynn P. Foltz
Cincinnati - Lynn Foltz (Lynn P), 80, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday 30 May 2020 in the presence of family. Lynn was born 16Aug1939 to Frank and Ann (nee Krauser). He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Foltz (nee Martinelli), daughters Dana (Scottie) Maier and Tara Foltz (Chris Morehouse) and stepchildren Brian Rockel (Lindsay), Jason Rockel (Olesya) and Jennifer Rockel, who he thought of as his own. Lynn said goodbye to four wonderful grandsons: Mitchell Foltz Fosco, Jackson Hamann, Ethan Jeffrey Fosco and Charlie Hamann. He also leaves behind his brother Paul (Kathleen) Foltz, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren that he cherished, cousins and friends too numerous to name. Sadly, due to COVID-19, we are not able to give dad the send of he deserves. Private committal services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com
.