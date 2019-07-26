|
|
Lynn Phillips
Cincinnati - Lynn Phillips (Anderson), passed away peacefully Saturday July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Lee Phillips, loving mother to Rick, Jim and Sherri Petroff. Grandmother to Katlynn Lanning (Vince), Evan, Michael, Jacob and Mitchell. Family will receive friends and family on Monday July 29, 2019 from 8:45am until time of service at St. Williams Church, 4108 W 8th Street. Services will start at 10am with burial immediately following at St. Josephs Cemetery. Arrangements by Gilligan Funeral Homes (www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com). She loved her family dearly and was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ().
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019