Lynn (Mickey) Smith
Fort Thomas - Lynn Lurker Smith, (Mickey) 82, of Annapolis, Maryland, died peacefully on November 4, 2019. He was the son of the late William Aubrey Smith and Carolyn (nee Stratman) Smith. Lynn was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and raised in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, where he graduated in 1955 from Highlands High School. Subsequently he graduated from Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana,where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School, Newport, Rhode Island, where he was commissioned an Officer. After an industrial sales career, Lynn retired in 2001 in Annapolis. Lynn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara (nee Hines), his son, Thomas Clay, of Zeeland, Michigan, his two daughters, Melissa Smith, and Jennifer and husband Joshua Mazer, and three grandchildren, Zachary, Max, and Elizabeth, all of Annapolis, Maryland. His brother Thomas Alan preceded him in death in 1946.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m.in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky, and afterwards a gathering of friends and family at the Hofbrauhaus, Newport, Ky. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muelenkamp, Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019