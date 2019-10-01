|
|
Lynne Hopple
Cincinnati - Lynne Hopple passed away on September 18, 2019 at age 87. She was a loving mother and dear friend with a lifelong aptitude for learning and affinity for the natural world.
Lynne was born on March 25, 1932 in Cincinnati, daughter of loving parents Helen (Beiderwelle) and Wendell Hanselman. She was educated at The Hillsdale School, graduating in 1950. She continued her studies at Denison University, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Physics. After Denison, Lynne pursued her passion for science by accepting an Atomic Energy Commission Graduate Fellowship in radiological physics at the University of Rochester and then working at the Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island. Shortly after returning to Cincinnati, Lynne met John Hopple, fresh out of the Navy, attending a party at which each had arrived with a different date. John described their meeting as "le coup de foudre," love at first sight. It was the beginning of a 63-year love story.
Lynne's passion for education led her back to the classroom, teaching physics and biology at Cincinnati Country Day School, Walnut Hills High School, and The Hillsdale School (Seven Hills School). Lynne spent ten years on stage with the Children's Theater of Cincinnati and served as its president. She later became Zone Conservation Officer for the Garden Clubs of America, a task which, for three years, had her traveling across three states dispensing conservation information. Lynne even did some lobbying in Washington. As president of her local Garden Club, Lynne found great satisfaction in seeing its members promote and safeguard the environment. Throughout this busy time in her life, Lynne's top priority was the raising and development of her three children.
Lynne had a deep relationship with both the botanical and zoological worlds. From Mt. Lookout to Indian Hill to Terrace Park, from Boca Grande to Walloon Lake, Lynne created beautiful gardens everywhere she lived. Likewise, her love of animals and their love for her led her to have dogs and cats as dear friends throughout her life - even taking in strays. When Lynne entered a room and sat down, if there was a cat present it would quickly be in her lap. If a dog was nearby, it would soon be at her feet. She had that effect on animals.
Preceded in death by Helen, Wendell and John, Lynne is survived by her brother Richard Hanselman, as well as by her sons John, Jr. (Donna Sandidge) and Chris (Meg Maggini) and daughter Sally Gaburo (Mike). Lynne's 6 granddaughters, Annie, Julia and Kate Gaburo and Madeline, Hanna and Sara Hopple will miss their beloved "Gigi" dearly. Her family was always the center of Lynne's life, and her passing leaves a hole that cannot be filled.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial gifts in Lynne's name may be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center and the Taft Museum of Art.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019