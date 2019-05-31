Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Crescent Springs, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Receptions
Erlanger, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Noll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Noll

Obituary Condolences

Lynne Noll Obituary
Lynne Noll

Villa Hills - Lynne Marie Schmidt Noll, 69, of Villa Hills, passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at U. C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Lynne was a retired English and Psychology teacher at Holmes High School in Covington where she enjoyed teaching and had a love for her students. She also enjoyed her fantastic children and their spouses, and grandchildren. Lynne loved traveling, dancing and The Friendship Force. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard L. Schmidt Sr. and Rose Mary Decker Schmidt. Survivors include son, Jason (Jackie) Noll; daughter, Ashley (Jason) Harrington; 2 grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Jim (Mary) Schmidt, Dan Schmidt and Steve Schmidt; sister, Rosalie McDavid; boyfriend, Stuart McCrear. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday June 1st at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday at Receptions in Erlanger. Interment will be private. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now