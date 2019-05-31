|
|
Lynne Noll
Villa Hills - Lynne Marie Schmidt Noll, 69, of Villa Hills, passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at U. C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Lynne was a retired English and Psychology teacher at Holmes High School in Covington where she enjoyed teaching and had a love for her students. She also enjoyed her fantastic children and their spouses, and grandchildren. Lynne loved traveling, dancing and The Friendship Force. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard L. Schmidt Sr. and Rose Mary Decker Schmidt. Survivors include son, Jason (Jackie) Noll; daughter, Ashley (Jason) Harrington; 2 grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Jim (Mary) Schmidt, Dan Schmidt and Steve Schmidt; sister, Rosalie McDavid; boyfriend, Stuart McCrear. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday June 1st at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday at Receptions in Erlanger. Interment will be private. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019