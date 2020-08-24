Lynne S. Hilliard
Lynne S. Hilliard (nee Saxton) passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William L. Hilliard, devoted mother of Laura L. (Brad) Walden, Ellen S. Buell and Marjorie S. (Chad) Dewald, sister of Lucia S. (John) Scouten; Grandmother of Billy (Kira) Buell, Elizabeth and Paul Walden, Jack, Lillian and Lucy Dewald. The interment service was private. A celebration of life service will be held in Christ Church Glendale at a future date once COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, or the Squam Lakes Association. Cheers to a life fantastically lived and the eternal life still to come!