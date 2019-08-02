Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
310 Dunn St
Lockland, OH 45215
(513) 821-0062
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
310 Dunn St
Lockland, OH 45215
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
310 Dunn St
Lockland, OH 45215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LyVonne Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LyVonne W. Blevins

Add a Memory
LyVonne W. Blevins Obituary
LyVonne W. Blevins

Reading - (nee Sowder). Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Reese Blevins. Devoted mother of Kathy (Joe) Wilson, Tim (Mary Ellen) Blevins, Randy Blevins, James (Rhonda) Blevins, and the late Donald Blevins & David Blevins. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 1 late grandchild. Great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Roger Sowder, Glenn Sowder, and the late Chester Sowder. LyVonne passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on July 31, 2019. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 310 Dunn St., Lockland, OH 45215 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial will follow in Reading Cemetery. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LyVonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now