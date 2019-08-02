|
|
LyVonne W. Blevins
Reading - (nee Sowder). Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Reese Blevins. Devoted mother of Kathy (Joe) Wilson, Tim (Mary Ellen) Blevins, Randy Blevins, James (Rhonda) Blevins, and the late Donald Blevins & David Blevins. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 1 late grandchild. Great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Roger Sowder, Glenn Sowder, and the late Chester Sowder. LyVonne passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on July 31, 2019. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 310 Dunn St., Lockland, OH 45215 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial will follow in Reading Cemetery. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019