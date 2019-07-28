Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Temple
145 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Gehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Carl Gehr Jr.

Add a Memory
M. Carl Gehr Jr. Obituary
M. Carl Gehr Jr.

Liberty Township - age 80, passed away July 13, 2019, beloved husband of the late Judith Gehr, devoted father of Daniel (Angela) Gehr, David (Katherine) Gehr and Andrew (Lori) Gehr, dear brother of Nancy Greenberg, loving grandfather of Simon, Alison, Lydia, Evan and Michael. Private Burial was held and a Celebration of life Service is planned for Monday, August 5, 11 A.M., Valley Temple, 145 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Ohio 45215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now