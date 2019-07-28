|
M. Carl Gehr Jr.
Liberty Township - age 80, passed away July 13, 2019, beloved husband of the late Judith Gehr, devoted father of Daniel (Angela) Gehr, David (Katherine) Gehr and Andrew (Lori) Gehr, dear brother of Nancy Greenberg, loving grandfather of Simon, Alison, Lydia, Evan and Michael. Private Burial was held and a Celebration of life Service is planned for Monday, August 5, 11 A.M., Valley Temple, 145 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Ohio 45215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019