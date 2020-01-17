|
M. Gayle Doyle
Cincinnati - M. Gayle Doyle, dear sister of Lois Heskamp and Janet (Robert) Hay, both of Cincinnati and the late James Timothy and Daniel (Laura of Cincinnati) Doyle and Mary (Steve of Cincinnati) Sullivan. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and friends. Also preceded in death by her parents, James and Teresa (nee Kish) Doyle. Unexpectedly, Thursday, January 16, 2020, age 74. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, January 22, 11:00 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 1750 First Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Resurrection of Our Lord Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020