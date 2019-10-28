Services
M. Helen Meyer (nee Glenn) 101, passed Friday October 25, 2019. Widow of the late Dr. Harry Meyer, and devoted Mother of the late Dr. Glenn Meyer (Shirlaine Bellamah), Jody Meyer, Peggy Meyer, and Dr. Mark Meyer (Dr. Sue Daniels). Grandmother of, Robert Meyer (Amie), Dr. Christopher Meyer (Suzanne), Mary Ann Spurling (Brian), Zachary Meyer (Holly), Katie Woods (Tyler) and 11 great grandchildren. Her family will privately celebrate her Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Parish, Cincinnati, Ohio, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven. Memorials to Faithful Servants Care Center (a free medical clinic for the uninsured), 65 Community Rd. Suite F, Tallmadge, OH 44278. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
