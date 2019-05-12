Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of The Resurrection
M. Judith Squire Obituary
M. Judith Squire

Marathon - nee Smith, beloved wife of the late Walter W. Squire, loving mother of Teague Webb, Denise Squire and the late Charles Squire and Laura Squire, devoted grandmother of several grand and great grandchildren, dear sister of Marianne Markovich, Martha Smith Myers and Cathy Schneider and aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Passed May 10, 2019, age 75. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Church of The Resurrection with visitation 5 to 7PM Friday, at the Evans Funeral Home in Milford. Her family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Women In Military Service for America. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
