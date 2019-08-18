|
M. Mary Sullivan
Green Twp. - Mary (nee Doyle) Sullivan, April 28, 1956 to August 13, 2019. Mary was married to Steve Sullivan for 41 years. Mother of Doug Sullivan and Nicole (Nathan) Kight. Grandmother of Adeline and Caden Kight. Daughter of the late James R. and the late Teresa Doyle. Sister of Mary Gayle Doyle, Lois Doyle Heskamp, Janet (Robert) Doyle Hay, Daniel (Laura) Doyle and the late James Timothy (Barbara) Doyle Sr., daughter-in-law of the late John and the late Eileen Sullivan. Sister-in-law of John(Candace) Sullivan, James Sullivan, Thomas (Debby) Sullivan, Kathy Sullivan Davidson and David (Cheryl) Sullivan. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial gathering will take place at Little Flower Church on Saturday, August 24 from 9am until time of Memorial Mass at 10am. Please make memorials to St. Theresa Little Flower Church Flower Fund. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019