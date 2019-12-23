Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Mabel K. (Hedrick) Connett Obituary
Mabel K. Connett (nee Hedrick)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Willard T. Connett. Dear mother of Shirley (Dave) Sarley. Grandmother of Melissa (Chris) Braunstein and Steve (Shannon) Sarley. Great grandmother of Andrew Sarley, Sarah Braunstein, Jake Braunstein, Josh Sarley and Lizzie Braunstein. Aunt of Gloria Sisk and Chip Hirby and 2 great nephews and one great niece. Mabel passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 96. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
