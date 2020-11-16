1/1
Mabel M. Rodamer
1921 - 2020
Mabel M. Rodamer

Erlanger - Mabel Mae Rodamer, age 99 of Erlanger, KY passed away November 12, 2020. Mabel was born May 16, 1921 in Constance, KY to Henry Souther and Minnie M. Gaines. Before marriage, she worked for the Crosley Company in Cincinnati and thereafter was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Florence, KY and was very active in the church. She loved to go to Disney World and loved her cats. She is preceded in death by her Husband Kenneth Rodamer and 2 Sisters Henrietta Johnson and Lucy Gray. She is survived by 1 Nephew Bob Johnson (Vicki) and 2 Nieces Winnie Wilder (Bill) and Barbara Morgan (Bill). The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7106 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
