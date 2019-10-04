|
|
Mabel R. Ritter
Erlanger - Mabel R. Ritter, 100, of Erlanger, KY, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 27,2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by love. She was a lifelong member of St. Henry Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ritter Jr (Oct 7, 1997); granddaughter Paige Ritter Bosshardt (Oct 8, 2013); son-in-law Dave Perkins (April 15, 2018); son Paul Ritter III (May 11, 2018). Loving mother of 8 children: Paul Ritter III (Judy); Pat Perkins (Dave); Peggy Knipper (Phil); Phil Ritter (Marilynn); Preston Ritter; Phyllis Berry; Perry Ritter; and Pam Ritter. She was blessed with15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 3 great, great grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. She especially enjoyed her kitty cats that bought her much happiness and unconditional love. She worked at a Ft. Mitchell bakery in the 1960's, volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cinn, and worked at Dixie Heights High School in the cafeteria as a member of the work crew that referred to themselves as the Dixie Chicks. She loved life and often commented she was the happiest person on earth. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Henry Church, Erlanger, KY preceded by visitation at the church from 9-10:30am. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery in Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested for Special Olympics NKY, PO Box 393, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019