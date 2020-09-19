1/1
Maciej Tadeusz Plaskowicki
Maciej Tadeusz Plaskowicki

Burlington - Maciej Tadeusz Plaskowicki, 41, passed away suddenly, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence in Covington. He worked as a chef and an LPN for several years. Survivors include his loving parents Waclaw and Irena Plaskowicki and brother Michael Plaskowicki. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial mass will be said in his name at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington KY. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
