Maciej Tadeusz Plaskowicki
Burlington - Maciej Tadeusz Plaskowicki, 41, passed away suddenly, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence in Covington. He worked as a chef and an LPN for several years. Survivors include his loving parents Waclaw and Irena Plaskowicki and brother Michael Plaskowicki. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial mass will be said in his name at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington KY. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com