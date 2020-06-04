Madeleine Kroger "Pudy" Lame
1927 - 2020
Madeleine "Pudy" Kroger Lame

Cincinnati - Madeleine "Pudy" (nee Kroger) Lame passed away peacefully June 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles J. Lame, Jr. Loving mother of Charles J. Lame, III (deceased), John C. Lame (Susie), and Mark K. Lame. Loving grandmother of Anne Megerle (Steve), Katie Axe (Brian), Libby Reder (Steve), Jay Lame (Ali) and Michael Lame. Great grandmother of Andy, Charlie and Ellie Axe, Jack Reder and Trey Lame. Born November 23, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended Summit Country Day School and Dumbarton College in Washington D.C. Pudy loved art and was a docent for many years at The Taft Museum. During that time, she experienced deterioration in her hearing and sight. As a result, Pudy developed tours for the visually and hearing impaired as well as a workbook for museums titled "Please Touch: Sensory Tours for People with Disabilities". Due to her work in disabilities, Pudy was chosen as a 1993 Enquirer Woman of the Year. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either The Summit Country Day School, 2161 Grandin Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45208 or The Taft Museum, 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family. www.rohdefuneral.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
