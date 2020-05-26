Madeline DeMoss
Ft. Thomas - Madeline Pfeffer DeMoss (nee Lundergan), 96, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY. She was a member of St. Bernard's Parish and active in the Mother's club, NKY Planning and Zoning, and Democratic Executive Committee. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard T. Pfeffer, Sr. and Robert A. DeMoss, daughter, Donna Schweitzer, son in law, Bruce Schweitzer, parents, Henry and Lena Lundergan, sister, Mary Ann Thomas, brothers, Eugene Lundergan, William Lundergan, Andy Lundergan. Madeline is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Dick) Pentenburg of Lebanon, OH, Carol (Mike) Wells of Alexandria, KY, sons, Bernard T. Pfeffer, Jr. of Dayton, KY, Lou (Nancy) Pfeffer of Melbourne, KY, Tony (Debbie) Pfeffer of Alexandria, KY, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren. Her Legacy of Love extended to all her family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29th from 5pm until 8pm at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 30th at 10am at the St. Bernard Church, Dayton, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Mary Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Please note that guests to these events are asked to limit face to face interactions while keeping a social distance. Face masks are optional but highly recommended. Memorials may be sent to St. Bernard Church Building Fund 401 Berry St, Dayton, KY 41074, Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Dr. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or to Life Center Organ and Tissue donations at www.lifepassiton.com. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.