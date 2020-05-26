Madeline DeMoss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline DeMoss

Ft. Thomas - Madeline Pfeffer DeMoss (nee Lundergan), 96, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY. She was a member of St. Bernard's Parish and active in the Mother's club, NKY Planning and Zoning, and Democratic Executive Committee. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard T. Pfeffer, Sr. and Robert A. DeMoss, daughter, Donna Schweitzer, son in law, Bruce Schweitzer, parents, Henry and Lena Lundergan, sister, Mary Ann Thomas, brothers, Eugene Lundergan, William Lundergan, Andy Lundergan. Madeline is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Dick) Pentenburg of Lebanon, OH, Carol (Mike) Wells of Alexandria, KY, sons, Bernard T. Pfeffer, Jr. of Dayton, KY, Lou (Nancy) Pfeffer of Melbourne, KY, Tony (Debbie) Pfeffer of Alexandria, KY, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren. Her Legacy of Love extended to all her family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29th from 5pm until 8pm at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 30th at 10am at the St. Bernard Church, Dayton, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Mary Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Please note that guests to these events are asked to limit face to face interactions while keeping a social distance. Face masks are optional but highly recommended. Memorials may be sent to St. Bernard Church Building Fund 401 Berry St, Dayton, KY 41074, Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Dr. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or to Life Center Organ and Tissue donations at www.lifepassiton.com. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved