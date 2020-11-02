1/1
Madeline Grote
1933 - 2020
Madeline Grote

Springdale - Madeline E. Grote, 87 of Springdale, OH; passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1933 to the late Everett and Harriet Perkins. She enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing, writing poetry. She was a 1988 Wheel of Fortune Showcase Winner. She had a deep faith in God. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; brother, Eugene Perkins. She is survived by her loving children; Dennis (Roxanne) Grote, Gary (Cathy) Grote, Valerie (Joe) McFarland; sister, Pat Clifton; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Sharonville. A private service will be held with burial to take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale. Donations in Madeline's name may be made to the Parkinson's Association.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
