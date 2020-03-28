Resources
More Obituaries for Maebelle Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maebelle M. Cohen


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maebelle M. Cohen Obituary
Maebelle M. Cohen

Cincinnati - Maebelle Mandeleil Cohen, age 101, a lifetime resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leon Cohen and adoring mother to Nancy (Dolph) Berman of Evendale, Ohio, and Richard (Judith) Cohen of Somerville, Massachusetts. Loving grandmother to Jeffrey (Veronica) Berman, James (Lisa Reichsteiner) Berman, John (Lisa) Berman and Sarah (Jorge) Cohen Torres. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and was a devoted aunt to Jim and Tom Dine and Terri Mandeleil Demas. Mae was preceded in death by her brother Sam Mandeleil. A service to celebrate her life will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Valley Temple in Wyoming, Ohio, or to would be gratefully appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maebelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -