Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
Magdalena " Nana" Thompson

Latonia - Magdalena " Nana" Thompson, Age 88. Passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Formerly of Covington, KY. She was retired Maid for various Hotels, SERVICES; Tuesday March 19th, 12 Noon at Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue Covington, KY. VISITATION Tuesday March 19th 10:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home. INTERMENT Linden Grove Cemetery, Covington, KY. Preceded in death by husband Johnn Thompson, daughter, Bonnie Putthoff, grandson, Johnny Putthoff, parents, John and Mary Haluska Erdek, She is survived by daughter, Linda Donovan, Ledyard, CT, grandson, Michael (Lauren) Putthoff, granddaughter Tanya Flushman, 7-great grandchildren, sisters, Dorothy Kosh and Barbara Novak, both of New Jersey, brother John Erdek, of Maryland. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
