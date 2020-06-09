Maggie CaudleNewport - Maggie Viola Caudle, 72 of Newport, Kentucky, passed away on June 6th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. She was born on February 25th, 1948 to her parents Henry and Myrtle Middleton. She had worked for the Campbell County Court House in the Auto Registration Department. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John "Eddie" Caudle and her brother Paul Middleton.She is survived by her daughter Robin (Wayne) Iredale, a sister Gloria (Victor) Torres and grandchildren; Michelle (Matthew) Phelps and Clarence (Stephanie) Bailer along with 4 great grandchildren.The visitation will be held on Thursday June 11th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria from 4-8 pm. The Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Friday June 12th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home with the burial following. The family is requesting that you wear blue in memory of Maggie.