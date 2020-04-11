|
|
Maggie Leihgeber
Bright - It is with broken hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Maggie. Maggie Lynn Leihgeber, age 20, died peacefully and surrounded by love on April 6, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1999 to parents Rebekah Leihgeber and Taurus Leihgeber.
A light in the world, Maggie was known by her friends and family for her smile, strength and love of Mickey Mouse and Barney. A fighter from the day she was born, Maggie proved to the world that even the littlest bodies can be filled with strength. Though she faced a myriad of challenges that set her apart from her peers in many ways, Maggie made friends everywhere she went.
Maggie is survived by her parents, Rebekah and Taurus, her Grandmother Lucinda Frye, Grandfather Curt Frye (Sue), Grandmother Katherine Leihgeber, Grandfather Richard Heffner (Barbara), Uncle Kipp Leihgeber (Amber), Uncles Dakotah and Zealand, Aunt Jessica Peck (Phil), Aunt Sarah Wheaton (Greg), Aunt Tricia Sadler (Cory) and cousins Ali, Autumn, Ava, Dusty, Eli, Emilline, Gregory, Izaac, Joe, Maverick, Teagan, Weston and a host of friends. Maggie was predeceased by Grandfather Gene Leihgeber.
Celebration of Maggie's life to be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Maggie's family prefers memorials to these causes:
www.heartinstitutecincinnatichildren's.org
www.theroyalprom.org
www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020