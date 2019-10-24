|
Malcolm Gayle Schafer
Alexandria - Malcolm Gayle Schafer, 76, passed away at his home in Grant's Lick Kentucky, Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in a little farmhouse on Griffin Ford Road on January 23, 1943 the son of Malcolm Blades Schafer and Iona Darlene (Baker) Schafer. He attended Grant's Lick Elementary and graduated from Campbell County High school in 1961 where he played basketball all four years. He was married to Caroline Horn on June 27, 1964 and she survives. He worked for the Pennsylvania, Penn Central, and Conrail Railroads, and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2003. He was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church and The Licking Valley Antique Machinery Association. He farmed all of his life and was an avid hunter and sportsman, enjoying golf and softball. Other survivors include: daughter, Lisa Baker (Marc); son, Dr. Michael Schafer (Linda); sisters, Charlene Kennedy (Terry) and Alta Wilson (Late Tommy); grandchildren, Josh Emery and Taylor Boesch (Conner); and great grandchild, Kaylee Emery. It can rightly be said that he never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by friends, family, and community. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Grant's Lick Baptist, 941 Clay Ridge Rd, Alexandria, KY 41001. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Church. Interment following in the Butler Cemetery, Butler, KY. Memorials are suggested to Charity of Donor's Choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019