Manuel Couch
Glendale - Manuel Couch, owner of Glendale Auto Repair for over 52 years, entered Heaven on June 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Rachel; loving father of Jim (Phyllis), Viki (Mick), the late JR (Jeny), Chet, Jana (Bob) and Traci; 17 grand kids; 35 great-grand kids and a great-great grandson.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 13 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A service will follow the visitation at 1:30 with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Glendale - Manuel Couch, owner of Glendale Auto Repair for over 52 years, entered Heaven on June 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Rachel; loving father of Jim (Phyllis), Viki (Mick), the late JR (Jeny), Chet, Jana (Bob) and Traci; 17 grand kids; 35 great-grand kids and a great-great grandson.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 13 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A service will follow the visitation at 1:30 with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.