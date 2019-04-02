Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:30 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, OH
Burlington - Manuel Domingues Fonseca, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Manuel was born on December 14, 1931 in Vinho, Gouveia, Portugal, to the late Francisco Fonseca and Palmra Domingues Fonseca. He is preceded in death by his 6 sisters and 3 brothers. Manuel is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maria Alcina Oliveira Fonseca. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Maria Da Luz Fonseca; his son, Rui Fonseca (Polly); his 4 grandchildren, Andrew, Liza, Alexander, and Nicholas; and his great grandson, Avery Fonseca. Manuel worked in construction and later as a stonemason. He received many awards from his customers for his workmanship. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005, beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 p.m. Burial will take place alongside his family in Portugal. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is serving the family. Online condolences may expressed at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
