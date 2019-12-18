Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Erlanger - Marc C. Niceley, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Marc worked for Cincinnati Bell as a lineman for over 20 years. He was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church and loved the outdoors. Preceeded in death by his father, Ted C. Niceley, in 1996. Survivors include his daughter Ashleigh (Mike) Shields, son Aaron Niceley, son Adam Beach, mother Carole Niceley, brother Derek (Holly) Niceley, brother Daryl "Bud" (Lori) Niceley and sister Marcia (Bill) Smith. Also, surviving are grandchildren Haleigh Shields, Noah Shields, and Eli Shields. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Memorials can be made to The Rose Garden P.O. Box 122038 Covington, KY 41012 or The Angel Tree Program Prison Fellowship P.O. Box 1550 Merrifield, VA, 22116-1550. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
