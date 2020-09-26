1/1
Marcella Ann "Marcie" Dailey
Marcella "Marcie" Ann Dailey

Covington - Marcella "Marcie" Ann Dailey (nee Lother), 87, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Rosedale Green.

Marcie was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church. She was a member of the seniors Pathfinders group at St Augustine and the IHM seniors group as well.

Marcie retired from Bearings, Inc. and then went back to work at WMC for several more years. She was the matriarch of the family and hosted her extended families at her home at Christmas as well as summer gatherings at the family camp in Visalia. She lived for family and friends and was always there for others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents Grover and Marcella Lother and her brothers Bob Lother and John Lother and her sisters, Margie Ford and Betty Zinser.

Marcie is survived by her children, Kent Dailey (Sheila) and Diane Kleier (Mark) and Dennis Dailey (Donna). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nick Dailey (Erin), Craig Dailey (Kristy), Brett Dailey (Jessica), Beth Anne Fessel (Chris) and Keegan Teel and her great-grandchildren, Maya, Landen, Grant, Lauren, Reese and Brett Dailey; Abigail, Matthew and Colton Fessel and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Marcie will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:30PM-6:30PM at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 7:00PM at the church. Burial at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to: ACUE c/o Diocese of Covington

1125 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
St. Joseph Church
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
07:00 PM
at the church
