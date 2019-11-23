|
|
Marcella Fritz
Ft. Mitchell - Marcella M. Fritz, 93, Of Ft. Mitchell passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Baptist Village Care Center in Erlanger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters, Loretta Otte, Katherine Berling, Bobby Wogenstahl, and Charlie Wogenstahl. She was an office manager for the Bond Department at Merrill Lynch. Marcella was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. Survivors include her loving son, Don (Peggy) Fritz of Crestview Hills; sisters, Mary Ann Rolfsen of Erlanger and Francis Fields of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Donnie (Nikki) Fritz, Mickey (Shelley) Fritz, Brad Fritz, and Jamie (Kyle) Brosmore and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation is on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM all in Blessed Sacrament Church, 2407 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment in St. John's Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, KY on Wednesday at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Brain Injury Alliance of Northern Kentucky, Attn: Lori Tharp, P.O. Box 17031, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 or The Kenny and Brian Williams Fund, P.O. Box 17105, Covington, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home serving the family, online condolences to the family at www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019