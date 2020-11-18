Marcella "Sallly" Hudson
Colerain Township - Hudson, Marcella K. "Sally" (nee Schutte); Beloved wife of Robert L. "Bob" Hudson; devoted mother of Suzy (Ralph) Conrad, Dan (Aline) Hudson, Steve (Pam) Hudson and Shawn (Teresa) Hudson; grandmother of 11 grandchildren; dear sister of Janet Cox and Tom (Carol) Schutte; Residence Colerain Township; Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati at 10:30 am. Full obituary may be viewed at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com