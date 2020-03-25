Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Marcella "Marcy" Klayer

Marcella "Marcy" Klayer Obituary
Marcella "Marcy" Klayer

beloved mother of Melody (Judy) Klayer, loving sister of Michael Illing, Sandy (Ronnie) Moore, Art (Sally) Illing, Debbie (late John) Hancock and the late Cappy (Karen) Illing, aunt of Angela (Josh) Petit, Tony (Elisa) Illing, Amanda (Jason) Nintrup, and numerous other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, also loved by her second family Adeline "other mother", Darlene, Jean and Bobbie. Passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at age 74. Celebration of Life will be announced later. Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Hall or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
