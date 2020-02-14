Resources
Newport - Marcella L. (Spencer) Pangallo, 86, of Newport, KY passed away at Highlandspring of Fort Thomas Healthcare Center and Rehabilitation on February 12, 2020. She was a homemaker until her five children were grown and then held various part time positions at The Albee Theater Cincinnati, (Uncle) Reno's Catering, ARN Carton Company (Anthony's business), and The Theater House before settling into her most cherished work of caring for her grandchildren and 70+ children over many years until retiring at the age of 80 years old. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Emma (Pollard) Spencer, her loving husband of 66 years, Anthony Pangallo, her son, Tim Pangallo, brothers, Charles and Gayle Spencer and her sisters, Peggy (Margaret) Sexton, Janet Burchfield, Charlotte Spencer and Gwen (Gwendola) Riley. Loving sister to Bobby (Robert) Spencer and devoted mother to her daughters, Maria Fisk (Skip), Linda Miller (Mark), daughter in law, Jeanne (Grogan) Pangallo, and sons, Anthony Pangallo (Dottie Heinrichs) and Dino Pangallo (Jane Hartman). Grandmother to twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and countless other children under her care throughout the years. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 am until time of mass. Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00pm at St Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY on Friday, February 21, 2020. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walk Ahead Fund c/o Tim's Team, UC Brain Tumor Center, Office of Development, Attn: Walk Ahead, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219-0970. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
