Marcella "Marcy" Schaewe
Evendale - Beloved wife of Arnold E. "Arnie" Schaewe for 57 years. Devoted mother of David (Karen) Schaewe, Tim (Lisa) Schaewe and Andrew Schaewe. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Annie, Samuel, Alexander and the late Kevin. Dear sister of Paul (Carol) Dable. Marcy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Departed on July 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27th from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville Foster Rd. Mason, OH 45040. If desired, memorials may be made to the church or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019