Marcella Steffen Saelinger
Cold Spring - Marcella Steffen Saelinger, 96, of Cold Spring, Ky. died on May 17, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Marcella was a long-time resident of Melbourne and Cold Spring, Ky. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring where she was active in the Saint Mary Ladies Society. She volunteered at the Parish Kitchen, St. Luke Hospital, Henry Hosea House and Carmel Manor nursing home. From her early life to her death, she nurtured her ten children, neighbors and friends with love, kindness, faith, and generosity. She was a beacon of light to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William H. Saelinger. She is survived by her 10 children, Donald (Dee Ann) Saelinger, Marlene (Larry) Knab, Dolores (Robert) Lorenz, William (Deborah) Saelinger, Rosemary (William, decd.) Waller, Patricia (Peter) Kuhlman, Robert (Tracie) Saelinger, Anna (Martin) Kuhlman, Helen (Tim) Wrobel, Thomas (Gina) Saelinger, and sister-in-law, Rosella Saelinger; 30 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft Thomas, KY, Thursday, May 23rd, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm; with Mass of Christian Burial and celebration on Friday, May 24th, 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Ky. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Ky. Memorial suggestions: William and Marcella Saelinger Scholarship Fund at Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Ky. 41017; St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Ky. 41076. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019