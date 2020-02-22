|
|
Marcellus F. "Bud" Goldschmidt
Sycamore Township - Beloved husband of Marian "Rusty" Goldschmidt (nee Replogle) for 24 years. Devoted father of Jenny Stringer, Sandy Partin, Ken Ballard, Stacy Bartlett, Lee Ballard and Krissy Ballard. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great - grandfather of 4. Dear brother of JoAnn Elmlinger, Mary Gemereth, Marcellee Absher and the late Ellen Boyle. Departed on February 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 12 - 3 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Funeral service will be Friday, February 28th at 11 am at the funeral home. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020