Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
Marcia A. Bryant


1951 - 2019 Obituary
Marcia A. Bryant Obituary
Marcia A. Bryant

Green Twp. - Marcia A. Bryant (nee Beckham), beloved wife of the late Fred Bryant. Devoted mother of Anthony (Jill) Bryant and Richard (Lindsey) Bryant. Loving grandmother of Blake, Riley, Logan, Ben and Harper. Dear sister of Anthony (Deborah) Beckham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 67. A memorial gathering will take place at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., on Wednesday (May 22) from 9:30am until Memorial Mass at 10:30am. lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department 11900 Conrey Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
