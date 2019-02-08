Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
3400 Michigan Ave.
Cincinnati , OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Knox Presbyterian Church - in the church Social Hall
3400 Michigan Ave.
Cincinnati , OH
Cincinnati - Marcia Cahall, age 96, passed away on January 29, 2019 at Ohio Living Llanfair retirement community. Born on February 10, 1922 in Merrill, WI to William Herman and Martha Rusch Krueger. Sister of J'Ette Drake and Donald Krueger; sister-in-law of Clifford Drake and Lucene O. Krueger. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Cahall of Pittsburch, PA, and grandmother of Bailey Cahall, Arlington, VA. Served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve from 1943 to 1949. Marcia worked as librarian for Procter & Gamble. Memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb. 9th at 11 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Ave. Cin. OH 45208. Reception in the church Social Hall following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Music Fund at Knox Presbyterian Church. Spring Grove Funeral Homes and Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
