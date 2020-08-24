1/1
Marcia J. Keyes
Marcia J. Keyes, 74, Valrico, Florida, passed away at 10:00 AM on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in her home. She was born December 16, 1945 in Mineral Wells, Tx to George F. Sherrod and Mickey Marie Ratcliffe Sherrod Gamble.

After graduating Cosmetology school in Kansas, Marcia joined the Air Force in 1964 and was stationed in California where she met and married Harvey W. Keyes and had 2 daughters.

Marcia worked at Kolux in Kokomo until they closed, relocating at that time to Florence, Ky. where she would later retire from her career in sales and marketing. Marcia loved reading, working in her flower gardens, spending time at the beach and the warm climate of Florida where she lived out the remainder of her life.

Marcia is survived by her daughters, Charise Goodnight (Shane) of Kokomo, Michaelle Keyes (Paul Wells) Valrico, her cherished grandchildren Kayla Keyes, New Zealand, Allyson Beachy (Bryan) Kokomo, Jesse Goodnight, Kokomo, Mikel Wells Dayton, and a great grandson Jakobe Baker, Kokomo and former husband Harvey W. Keyes (Mickey Patten), New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and her beloved dog Jovi.

A celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marcia's memory to your local Humane Society.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
