|
|
Marcus L. Casbeer
Morgan Township - Age 80 passed away April 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth" (Johnson) Casbeer; father of Stephen (Lori), Kevin (Sheri), and Scott (Christy) Casbeer; and grandfather of Erica (Ryan) Johnston and Rebecca (Chris) Kees. 12 year U.S. Navy Veteran. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11 am until the Memorial service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to St. Charles UMC, 3195 Hamilton-Scipio Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019