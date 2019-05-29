Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Marcus T. Antoni

Eastgate - Marcus T. Antoni. Beloved husband of Misty L. Antoni nee Grome. Cherished son of the late Boneva Browning Hensley. Loving father of Nina Antoni. Dear stepfather of Tyler Truitt. Brother of Norman (Rosa) Rowe, Kathy (Rocky) Vaughn Foster, and Barb (Terry) Maloney. Uncle of Cylis (Catherine), Tony (Christine), and Melissa (Brandon). Also survived by the Grome family, the Lester family, and numerous friends & fellow musicians. Marcus passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019 at the age of 44 yrs. Singer, Songwriter, and Music Producer. Dedicated employee of Kyocera Senco Brands. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5 to 8 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the and to the Marcus Antoni Memorial Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
