Mardell Birck
Mt. Airy - Mardell Birck (nee Strobl), beloved wife of the late William J. Birck, loving mother of Michael (Sharon Karns) Birck, David (Cynthia) Birck, Patricia (Paul) Bunke and the late Gary Birck, grandmother of Matthew (Tamara) Birck, Emily (Sean) Hoey, Laura (Garry) Yarger, Maria Bunke, Theresa (Danny) Bruce, Anna Bunke. great grandmother of Nathan, Colin, Isabella, Bodhi and Sophie. Died Monday, November 18, 2019, age 97 .Visitation St. Therese the Little Flower Church, Monday November 25 at 9:00 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Southwest Ohio 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati (45243). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019