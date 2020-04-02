|
|
Marella Mae Holmes
Cincinnati - Marella Mae Holmes nee Duhlmeier, 85, of Cincinnati, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Devoted mother of Keith (Dorothy) Holmes and Heather (Aaron Mantel) Holmes, beloved grandmother of Rachael Holmes and Jordan Holmes, and loving sister of Jeanne(George) Ely. Marella was preceded in death by her husband Donald Holmes and brother Bob Duhlmeier. She will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery and the family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. To view full obituary, please visit www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020