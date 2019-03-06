Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Margaret A. (Koehler) Lachmann

Margaret A. (Koehler) Lachmann Obituary
Margaret A. Lachmann (nee Koehler)

Cincinnati - beloved wife for 57 years to Wendel J. Lachmann, loving mother of Sherri (Jim) Noonan, Shelli (Mark) Bitter, Susan (Rich) Bethart, Kimberly Sebastian, Jerry (Nicki) Lachmann, Tara (Mike) Oldfield and the late Jimmy Lachmann, cherished grandmother of 22, and great grandmother of 3. In addition to being the matriarch of her family, Peggy was a devoted foster parent to 53 newborns through Catholic Social Services. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, March 8th from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 9th at 10 AM at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., 45231. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital. Condolence at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
