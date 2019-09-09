Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:15 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Owings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. "Margie" Owings

Add a Memory
Margaret A. "Margie" Owings Obituary
Margaret "Margie" A. Owings

Independence - Margaret "Margie" A. Owings, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. She was the owner and operator of a Kentucky Post delivery route in the Independence area from 1979 until 2009, never missing a day of deliveries. Margie was a member of Holy Cross Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a loving mother who was totally dedicated to her family and work. Margie was preceded in death by her husband: Art "Sonny" Owings. She is survived by her daughters: Connie Owings, Cindy Owings and Lisa (Marty) Banar; sons: Mike (Debbie) Owings, Rick (Becky) Owings and Dennis (the late: Buffy) Owings; sister: Mary Helen Kleier; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Prayers at 12:15 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Ave., Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now