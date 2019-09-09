|
Margaret "Margie" A. Owings
Independence - Margaret "Margie" A. Owings, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. She was the owner and operator of a Kentucky Post delivery route in the Independence area from 1979 until 2009, never missing a day of deliveries. Margie was a member of Holy Cross Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a loving mother who was totally dedicated to her family and work. Margie was preceded in death by her husband: Art "Sonny" Owings. She is survived by her daughters: Connie Owings, Cindy Owings and Lisa (Marty) Banar; sons: Mike (Debbie) Owings, Rick (Becky) Owings and Dennis (the late: Buffy) Owings; sister: Mary Helen Kleier; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Prayers at 12:15 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Ave., Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019