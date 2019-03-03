Services
Good Shepherd Parish
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 East Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Margaret A. (Fullerton) Tennent

Margaret A. (Fullerton) Tennent Obituary
Margaret A. Tennent (nee Fullerton)

Blue Ash - Margaret A. Tennent (nee Fullerton) age 86, of Blue Ash passed away February 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Bill Tennent. Loving mother of Andy (Amy) Tennent and Megan (Nick) Schrantz. Cherished grandmother of Will, Andrew, Blake, Sarah, and Brooke. Beloved sister of Ruth Kerns. Dear aunt to four nieces and one nephew. Margaret was a prolific artist with a talent for painting and pottery. She loved to garden, sew, and read about nature, astronomy, boast about her hometown of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and much more.

Visitation Monday March 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 East Kemper Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 at 11:00 am until funeral mass at 12:00 pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
