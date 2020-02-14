Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Birch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Birch


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Ann Birch Obituary
Margaret Ann Birch

Cincinnati - Margaret Ann Birch, 67, passed away on February 11, 2020, Beloved wife of Albert Birch, loving mother of Eddie DeMerle, Bridgette Hernandez, Kathy DeMerle, Kimberly Combs, Jennifer Carter and Albert Birch Jr.; Grandmother of many; sister of Alice McBride, Bobby Hunter, Earlene Meadows, Phyllis Wingert, Retha Zeinner, Ronald Hunter, Patty Kemfort and Charlotte Lively; daughter of the late James Paul Hunter and the late Lena Mae Fristoe and many other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223 ,beginning at 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am, Condolences at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -