Margaret Ann "Margie" (nee Ebert) Plummer
Dayton - Margaret Ann "Margie" (nee Ebert) Plummer, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara (nee Connett) Ebert and Stanley and Eva Ebert; mother and father-in-law, Mae and Leo Plummer; sister and brother in law, Betty and Chuck Brewer and other cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Margie is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 58 years, Don Plummer; her loving devoted children, Donna (Phil) Breen, Darlene Plummer, Deanna Kiernan and Don (Courtney) Plummer; loving grandchildren, Zachary (Kaleigh), Jacob, Nikki, Trey, Lexy and Joshua; great-granddaughter, Remington; sister, Pat (late Jack) Spradlin; sisters-in-laws, Betty (late Jim) Plummer and Nancy (John) Rohrer, brother-in-law, Doc (late Judy) (Ardie) Birkenhauer, and also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many other cherished family and friends. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Sunday (October 13) from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Parish Church, 825 Washington Ave., (Newport), on Monday (October 14) at 2:00 p.m. with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to NCC High School, 13 Carothers Rd., Newport, KY 41071 or Holy Spirit Tuition Fund, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019