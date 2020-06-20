Margaret B. "Margie" Masters McGlasson, 85, resident of Hebron passed away Friday at her home. Margie was a graduate and cheerleader for the former Hebron High School. She along with her husband Galen owned and operated Hebron Flowers & Gifts for many years and also Lakeview Farm, Hebron. Margie was a member of Hebron Gospel Fellowship Church where she also played the organ and piano. Margie for many years played the organ for services at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. She was preceded in death by a son, Mike McGlasson in 1981 and her parents, Thomas and Bernice Nixon Masters. Surviving is her husband of near 70 years Galen McGlasson; sons, Larry (Maggy) McGlasson and Gayle (Sophie) McGlasson; 4 grandchildren, Michael McGlasson, Molly (Ryan) Whitaker, Taylor McGlasson and Luke McGlasson. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 24th at the Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials if desired are suggested to: American Cancer Society, 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guestbook at:
www.middendorfbullock.com
www.middendorfbullock.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.