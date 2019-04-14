|
Margaret Belle Hammond
Cleves - HAMMOND
Margaret Belle; Beloved mother of Michael (Deanna) Hammond; Devoted grandmother of Scott (Chrissy) Hammond, Brian (Michelle) Hammond; Marci (Chad) Reid and Christa (Chris) Heeke; Great grandmother of 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; Sister of Velma Morelli, Marlene Werling and the late Loretta Tucker, Helen Pine, Art, Jack, Paul and Bill Hammond; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 91; Resident of Cleves, OH; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM; Donations may be sent to the 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019